DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Check Out This Deleted Scene From The Complete Sixth Season

Next week sees the release of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and ahead if its release, Warners has provided ComicBook with a first look at one of the deleted scenes appearing on the disc. In a scene from the penultimate episode of the season, “There Will Be Brood,” Nate (Nick Zano) tries to console Zari (Tala Ashe) after John Constantine betrayed the team. The emotional scene sees Zari dealing with the loss of her boyfriend, and Nate telling her that while she might be different from the Zari he’s in love with, John is still an idiot for hurting her.

It’s a scene that would have informed this relationship a lot, but it was likely cut because moments of it feel like the two are being pushed together as a couple. It’s unlikely that’s what the producers wanted to do, since Zari 1.0 still exists in the Wind Totem, and it would be pretty unforgivable for Nate to turn his back on her and start dating her doppelganger.

You can buy the season digitally, but the deleted scenes (and a gag reel) are exclusive to the DVD and Blu-ray releases. The Blu-ray features a free code for a digital copy of the season.

You can see the official synopsis for the box set below.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. Only). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.



Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. The timeship Waverider’s crew have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens!



With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 15 episodes from the sixth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).



Joined by new cast member Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Tala Ashe (Smash, The Carrie Diaries), Jes Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Adam Tsekhman (The Twilight Zone), Shayan Sobhian (Killer Caregiver) and Amy Louise Pemberton (Arrow, Suspense), with Nick Zano (What I Like About You), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash), and Matt Ryan (Constantine) returning as their characters from previous seasons. Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), Grainne Godfree (The Flash, Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale).