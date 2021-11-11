DC’s Legends of Tomorrow “Deus Ex Latrina” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Deus Ex Latrina”, the sixth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 17th. Having met up with Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), the Legends finally get back to the business of time travel again, but unfortunately, things don’t quite go as planned. From the looks of things in the preview, something goes “kaput” with the time machine leaving the heroes with no idea where or when they are. Unfortunately for them, that question appears to be answered pretty quickly and from the looks of things, it appears they’re near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant mere days before the meltdown.



On top of that, it looks like Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) may be back in play as well, or at least a version of Bishop. The more villainous Bishop that the Legends faced in Season 6 was devoured by Kayla (Aliyah O’Brien) and Mick’s (Dominic Purcell) offspring in last season’s finale before the whole little family departed Earth together. It will be interesting to see if this Bishop has anything to do with someone who “keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up”, thus creating serious problems for the timeline and history – and the Legends by extension – as described in the episode synopsis. And speaking of the synopsis, you can check that out for yourself below.

ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are.Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied.Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history.Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star.Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Deus ex Latrina” will debut on November 17th.



Are you looking forward to time travel returning to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow with “Deus Ex Latrina”? What have you thought about this season thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!