Legends of Tomorrow: Time Travel Returns in “Deux Ex Latrina”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Deux ex Latrina,” the November 17th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan) has pieced together the roots of time travel, and the Legends want to use it to get themselves back to the future. Meanwhile, all of the problems caused by the Legends’ journey into the past are apparently attracting the attention of some self-styled Time Masters, but they might not be screwing things up for the better. That might fly in the face a bit of comments producer Phil Klemmer has made about the team having to consider whether somebody else could do the Legends’ job better.

“When somebody blows up your ship, your first impulse is, ‘Those are a bunch of a-holes who are evil,’” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a recent interview. “But as the season goes on and we begin to understand who is on the ship [and] what their rationale was, that’s the real soul searching for our Legends, because it’s a story of like obsolescence and [asking], ‘Are there other people who can do what we do better?’…That’s a story [about] when you’re starting to age and you’re wondering, ‘Oh, God, is there another generation behind [us] who we should just turn it over to?’ That’s a scary thing, but it can also be an occasion for growth.”

This week’s 100th episode reintroduced the Legends of the past, though, which means any look at the Legends of the future would make sense as a bookend to the season.

You can see the synopsis below. It might be safe to assume, given the running gag in this week’s episode about the ship only having one bathroom, that the “Latrina” might be an important component of the story…!

ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Deux ex Latrina” will debut on November 17th.