DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Midseason Premiere Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for the eighth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s seventh season, which will air on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Last month, series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu shared on Twitter that the title of the episode will be “Paranoid Android” and based on the preview, it’s a fitting title. In the preview, android replacement versions of the Legends are operating in the timeline, but they aren’t quite the Legends we know and love. These replacements are brutal – and that’s a problem.



The preview honestly doesn’t give much in the way of context or detail for the episode, but android replacements for the heroes seems like exactly the sort of mess that the Legends would have to deal with at this point. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

“After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re impacting the timeline, and a time traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); the gun totin’ empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-in-training who’s secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian). Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human Gideon (Amy Pemberton), who’s knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all of the Legends’ problems.”



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Paranoid Android” airs on January 12, 2022.