DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: New Season 7 Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The series is currently in its seventh season on the network and while traveling through time protecting history from various issues and anomalies is just part of the job for the heroes, the season has found them in uncharted territory of sorts. After saving the world from an alien invasion, the Legends ended up stranded in the past when the Waverider was blown up by a second Waverider leaving them with no way home – and no way of knowing if they’re messing up the timeline themselves.



The new poster plays a little bit with that idea, featuring both Art Deco design touches from the past as well as Ava (Jes Macallan) and Sara (Caity Lotz) front and center, who robbed banks as The Bullet Blondes as part of their trek to New York City to find the forefather of time travel, Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). The poster also features, in addition to the other Legends, Gwyn Davies as well as Amy Louise Pemberton as the human Gideon who “joined” the team this season as well. You can check out the poster for yourself below.

Pemberton, who has been the voice of Gideon from the series’ beginning, was announced to be joining the show as the human form of the character as part of the show’s Comic-Con@Home presentation this year along with the announcement that while the character John Constantine would be departing the Waverider, Ryan would stay on as a new character, Davies.



“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone,” Ryan told fans at the time. “The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it – discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”



And as for “trouble” for the Legends? Previews for the upcoming sixth episode of the season, “Deus Ex Latrina” certainly seems to show the Legends in some trouble. After finally getting to time travel again thanks to Davies, things don’t quite go as planned with the team ending up somewhere and when unknown – but that seems to be the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant mere days before the meltdown. You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode below.



ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Deus Ex Latrina” will debut on November 17th.