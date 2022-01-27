DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Rage Against the Machines” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Rage Against the Machines,” the eleventh episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode will air on Wednesday, February 2nd. The preview shows the heroes coming face to face with the people who have been hunting them across the timeline and as you can check out for yourself in the video below, they’re pretty surprised to discover that they are their “own worst enemy”—and of course, some very Legends shenanigans ensue.

The upcoming episode will also see an appearance by Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher). Thawne, along with Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn, was a season-long antagonist for the Legends during the show’s second season, though the character (played by Tom Cavanagh) was most recently seen on The Flash in the five-part “Armageddon” event leading into that series’ eighth season. According to the previously released synopsis for “Rage Against the Machines”, Thawne will be helping the Legends break a fixed point that will attract the Evil Waverider, presumably setting up for the intense-looking meeting and confrontation we see in the preview.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, which is directed by series star Jes Macallan, below. You can also check out photos from the upcoming episode here.

INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, ahead of new episodes of Batwoman. “Rage Against the Machines” will debut on February 2.

Have you been watching DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season? Are you excited for “Rage Against the Machines” and to see the Legends confront the robo-Legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!