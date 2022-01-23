DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Rage Against the Machines” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Rage Against the Machines”, the eleventh episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s seventh season. The episode will air on February 2nd and while the previously released synopsis indicates that Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher) will make an appearance in to help the Legends break a “fixed point” in the timeline, the photos don’t give anything away about his appearance. However, the photos do give us a look at the team as they work to break that “fixed point”, something that will attract the Evil Waverider and seemingly lead us into the final two episodes of the season.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Rage Against the Machines” below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, ahead of new episodes of Batwoman. “Rage Against the Machines” will debut on February 2.

