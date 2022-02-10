DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Knocked Down, Knocked Up,” the season seven finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The episode is scheduled to air on March 2nd. With the episode still being a little bit out—and “Too Legit To Quit” still a couple of weeks away as well—it’s any guess as to exactly how the Legends end up dealing with what sounds like even more chaos though it certainly sounds like there is some major surprises in store for the team. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

“SEASON FINALE — The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.”

While he’s not mentioned in the synopsis, it was recently revealed that Scrubs star Donald Faison has joined the cast of the series and his mystery character is set to be introduced in the Season 7 finale. You can check out the character description below.

“The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn’t offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” debuts March 2nd.