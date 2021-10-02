DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Need For Speed” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Need For Speed,” the October 20th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and be warned: it’s a little spoilery. In the episode, the team is still stuck without a time machine — which can safely be assumed by nothing beyond last season’s finale and the teaser for the upcoming season — but there’s a lot more in here that seems to spoil elements of the season premiere on October 13. Nothing major, but there are little bits about Astra’s and Nick’s journeys in the second episode which seem to rely on information from the premiere, so if you want to steer clear of that, this is your exit.

The last season ended rather spectacularly — not just with the destruction of the Waverider (seemingly by another Waverider), but with the exit of original Legend Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) as well as longtime team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Ryan will take on a new character, apparently someone from the 1920s, in the upcoming season.

“I think when these things happen, you break from the character and you go off and you do something somewhere else,” Matt Ryan told ComicBook during a recent interview. “This was the thing that was attractive to me actually, is to create something, and do something, with a different character in the same space. How does that work? And what are the challenges? What are the rewards of that? There’s the fear of it as well. ‘Well, everybody wants to see me do John.’ Or maybe they don’t, but what if they don’t like this new character? But ultimately, that’s not my job to think about whether they like it. It’s about trying to find something that’s interesting and visceral and communicates to an audience.”

You can see the synopsis below.

“The Need for Speed” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)



A TICKET TO RIDE – While the Legends contemplate how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover has train tickets to DC and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) come up with a plan.With the help of Gary (Adam Tsekham), Nate (Nick Zano) will have to impersonate Hoover, but he soon learns it is harder being Hoover than he expected.

Since Zari (Tala Ashe) is stuck without the internet, she is forced to take a digital detox and becomes obsessed with figuring out who blew up the Waverider.Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) have stayed behind in Texas and are dealing with the aftermath of Astra’s special spell.

Amy Pemberton also stars.Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on October 13th and airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Need For Speed” will debut on October 20th.