DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Too Legit to Quit Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Too Legit to Quit,” the February 23 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Picking up where last night’s cliffhanger left off, the episode sees Evil Gideon and the Robo-Legends defeated, but Gideon clinging to life after having been stabbed in the battle. Unfortunately for all involved, the only way to save human Gideon is to bring Evil Gideon back online, and that means trouble for the Legends. The episode description comes on the heels of a huge announcement yesterday: Scrubs and Clueless star Donald Faison is set to appear in the season finale, and to continue into season 8 if the show is renewed.

The character Faison will play is ostensibly still a secret, but the character description certainly makes it sound like he will be playing Booster Gold. Besides being a huge win for fans who have long requested the hero, that decision would also make Booster the first big-name DC character introduced on Legends of Tomorrow in years.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider,” said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement yesterday. “We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

You can check out the full synopsis below.

PROTOCAL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems.

Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Batwoman. “Too Legit to Quit” debuts on February 23.