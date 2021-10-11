Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and the hero serving as Superman in DC’s main publishing line, will come out as bisexual in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 from writer Tom Taylor and artist John Timms. This comes on the heels of a similar announcement by Tim Drake, the Robin who headlined his own solo title for a decade. Now, with Drake, Jonathan Kent, and Wonder Woman, each member of DC’s “Trinity” has a major bisexual character in their family. The issue that tells the story will be released in November, but the announcement dropped today in honor of National Coming Out Day.

Jon Kent’s new romantic interest is reporter Jay Nakamura. Per a statement from DC, “Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel.”

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” said artist John Timms.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 features three different covers: a main cover and inks by Timms, colors by Gabe Eltaeb, and lettering by Dave Sharpe. Variant covers were created by Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain and Inhyuk Lee.

You can see the covers above and the solicitation text below:

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can’t save everyone, but that won’t stop him from trying. How much can Earth’s new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #1-3 are available now at participating digital retailers and comic book shops. SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #4 and #5 will be available on Tuesday, October 19 and Tuesday, November 9, respectively. Fans of Clark Kent can continue to follow his adventures in THE WARWORLD SAGA in ACTION COMICS #1036, available in comic book stores on Tuesday, October 26.

