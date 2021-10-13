DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” Preview Teases SPOILER’s Fate

The CW has released a preview for “Summer School: Chapter Eleven”, the eleventh episode of DC’s Stargirl’s sophomore season. The trailer plays right off of the shocking cliffhanger of tonight’s episode, which saw Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) being pulled into the shadow realm. Luckily, the preview quickly proved that she survived the ordeal, and now needs to navigate a nightmarish version of Blue Valley alongside Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy).

This plot twist not only establishes a new status quo for Courtney, but an interesting set of trials and tribulations for the Justice Society of America, who have essentially disbanded due to the emotional manipulation that has been done on them by Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I still feel like even though she knows being the Stargirl is her destiny, it’s still this insecurity of not knowing completely who she is,” Bassinger told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. “Where she can say she is Stargirl, but that means she’s forgetting all the other parts about herself like her family, and her schoolwork, and her education, and her friends. So I’ve been so laser-focused on that, she kind of lets other things fall between the cracks, which I think is definitely … It brings up conflicts throughout the season because she can say she knows who she is, but in reality, she’s still figuring it out.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” below!

“FACING THE DARKNESS – After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Meg DeLacy also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.”

DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” will air on Tuesday, October 19th.

Are you enjoying the second season of DC’s Stargirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!