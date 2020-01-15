Crisis on Infinite Earths: Easter Eggs & References in Part 4 and 5

After years of build-up and a month-long hiatus, The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover has officially come to a close. The five-episode crossover, which draws inspiration from the iconic DC Comics event of the same name, spanned across The CW’s multiverse of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, as well as some surprising other parts of the DC world. The epic event concluded on Tuesday night with back-to-back episodes, which showed the Arrowverse’s heroes final fight for the sake of the DCTV multiverse. Given the wide scope of the crossover, it was safe to assume that the final two chapters of “Crisis” would be jam-packed with Easter eggs — which they certainly delivered on. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1” below! Only look if you want to know!

The night opened with the Arrowverse’s heroes at the Vanishing Point, which they had been sent to after the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) completely wiped out the rest of the multiverse. The group eventually found a way to escape – and to stop the Anti-Monitor once and for all – but they took a pretty unexpected journey to get there.

So, what Easter eggs, references, and cameos did we catch in tonight’s episodes? Read on to find out.

Maltus

Part 4 began with an origin story of sorts for a young version of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had begun conducting time travel experiments with his wife on the planet Maltus. These experiments accidentally led him to the Antimatter Universe, and face-to-face with The Anti-Monitor (also LaMonica Garrett).

In the comics, Maltus is established to be the former great civilization of humanity, whose heyday was brought to an end by the being Krona. This split Maltusians into the Guardians of the Universe, the Zamarons, and the Controllers. In the present day, Maltus is poverty-stricken and overpopulated with humanoids, and has a whole bizarre deal with clones and sterilization. The planet was also briefly made the headquarters of the LEGION of Super-Heroes, after Brainiac 2 placed it there.

Familiar Locations

Once The Spectre helped Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) harness the Speed Force once again, the first place he was sent to was familiar — Queen Consolidated, where he and Oliver first crossed paths all the way back in Arrow Season 2. As The Spectre explained, the only thing that would keep Barry and the other Paragons in the Speed Force would be familiar or emotional memories.

This led Barry to Queen Consolidated, where he and Oliver first met. Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) was sent to a Season 3 meeting between Oliver and Ray, which made her realize that she should trust her other heroes more. J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) was sent to Kara and Barry’s conversation during the “Invasion!” crossover…

DCEU’s Barry Allen

…And Barry was soon led to STAR Labs, where he came face to face with Ezra Miller’s take on Barry Allen from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. After the two of them marveled at how confusing this was – and whether or not the other was really The Flash – they complimented each other’s costumes. Earth-1 Barry then unintentionally gave DCEU Barry the idea for the name “The Flash”, and began to describe the concept of the multiverse and “Crisis” to him. DCEU Barry then faded away, but not before remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”, referencing his friendship with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Sara’s Death

In the meantime, Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) was sent to her death at the start of Arrow Season 3, where Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) were mourning her immediate death. Diggle encouraged Laurel to carry on her sister’s legacy as the Black Canary — just as Barry literally ran through the room. Barry explained his awkward situation, and argued that he needed to get Sara from this Speed Force memory and take her back to safety. He then brought her back to life, and they left Laurel and Diggle in the bunker.

You Have Failed This Universe

Later on, The Paragons and Oliver joined forces in a fight against The Anti-Monitor, which led to an epic battle between him and The Spectre. As Oliver prepared to deal the final (for now) blow, he remarked “You have failed this universe”, a much more epic take on the “You have failed this city” catchphrase he uttered across Arrow.

Rebirth

Towards the end of Part 4, a dying Oliver led Barry and Sara through what was going to happen next, and how it would lead to the “Rebirth” of a new universe. For DC fans, this certainly perked up some eyebrows, given the 2016 event of the same name that graced DC Comics.

Weather Witch

At the beginning of Part 5, Kara woke up to realize that her world had returned — albeit, a bit differently. This was overwhelmingly apparent when a villain showed up at the docks, and ended up being Joslyn Jackam/Weather Witch (Reina Hardesty).

Introduced in Season 5, Joslyn is the daughter of The Flash’s earliest villain, Weather Wizard, who uses a magical staff to create weather anomalies. She briefly served as a member of the “New Rogues” in that same season, and has continued to be an interesting part of Central City.

Earth-Prime

When Barry came to aid Kara in the fight against Weather Witch, she quickly realized that in this universe, they’ve been part of the same Earth along long. Later on in the episode, a handy title card revealed that this Earth was known as “Earth-Prime”.

In the comics, Earth-Prime became a bit of a shorthand for the main universe in the DC continuity, which certainly explains its application here (even after years of Arrowverse fans calling it “Earth-1”.

Marv Wolfman

Just after that fight, Barry and Kara were approached by an older man named Marv, who asked them to autograph a signed photo of them both. He helped Kara understand that they’ve always been on the same Earth, and team up quite a bit.

The man was none other than Marv Wolfman, who co-created the original “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comic event. He also had a behind-the-scenes role in “Crisis”‘ TV adaptation, writing Part 4 alongside Marc Guggenheim.

Beebo

Just as Kara met up with the Arrowverse’s remaining heroes, they were confronted by an immediate threat — a giant Beebo parading through the streets.

The team tried – and failed – to corral Beebo or figure out where he came from, and quickly found an unexpected answer. Sargon the Sorcerer (yes, really) had been conjuring up the vision of Beebo to distract all of the heroes, while he attempted to rob a bank. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronted Sargon, and told him that Beebo is “off limits”.

For the uninitiated, Beebo began as a sort of “Tickle Me Elmo” stuffed animal in Legends‘ third season, who was quickly adopted and canonized as a God by Vikings in the old world. After a series of ridiculous events, Beebo returned in an unexpected way in Legends’ Season 3 finale, when the team morphed into a giant version of him as a way to fight off the demon Mallus.

Sargon the Sorcerer

As mentioned in the Beebo fiasco, “Crisis” introduced us to the Arrowverse version of Sargon the Sorcerer.

Yes, really.

In the comics, Sargon is a magician and vigilante, who uses the Ruby of Life to give him unlimited power. His adaptations have ranged from a dark sorcerer to a cheesy stage magician — the latter of which was definitely apparent in his “Crisis” version.

Microverse

As the team tried to figure out a way to best the Anti-Monitor, Ray and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) suggested shrinking him to a subatomic level, similarly to what happened with Ray when he first turned into The Atom. Ryan then dubbed the level the “microverse” — which is the same name of the domain in the comics.

Gardner Pier & Perez Landing

The location of the heroes’ fight against the Anti-Monitor introduced two familiarly-named places — Gardner Pier and Perez Landing.

“Gardner” appears to be a reference to Gardner Fox, a prolific DC Comics writer who was the first to use the term “Crisis” while referring to a crossover. “Perez” seems to be a nod to George Perez, the artist who worked with the aforementioned Marv Wolfman on “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

Supergirl: Dawn of Justice

During the final fight, The Anti-Monitor prepared to kill Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), something that Kara quickly tried to prevent. Kara took a deep breath and proceeded to fly head-first towards The Anti-Monitor, but was ultimately saved by the shrinking bomb.

Kara’s posture and the construction of that scene seemed very familiar — as it looked an awful lot like when Henry Cavill’s Superman prepared to

Baby Sara

During the President’s address to the nation about Oliver’s sacrifice, “Crisis” panned across various characters watching on their TVs, including John Diggle (David Ramsey), Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), and John Diggle Jr. Suddenly, another young girl entered the room — John and Lyla’s daughter, Sara.

As Arrow fans will remember, John and Lyla named their baby Sara after Sara Lance’s sudden death, only for her existence to be retconned out in Flashpoint. Fans have spent years wanting baby Sara to be brought back into the continuity — and they finally got their wish.

The Boys

Soon after, viewers got another kid-themed bombshell in a phone conversation between Superman and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch). Lois told Clark to get home as soon as possible, because of something with “the boys”.

Yep, baby Jonathan Kent has a brother. Thankfully, the upcoming Superman & Lois series has plenty of room to explore that.

Stargirl and the JSA

During the montage of the creation of the new multiverse, we saw quite a lot of new Earths — beginning with the newly-minted Earth-2, which shows Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the Justice Society of America.

Green Lantern

The second Earth shown was Earth-12, which briefly showed a green-suited hero flying through a cosmic space.

Yep, that’s right. Green Lanterns and OA are canonically in the Arrowverse now.

Swamp Thing

The next Earth was Earth-19, which featured a brief shot of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. Given the tumultuous journey that Swamp Thing had early last year — culminating in it being cancelled just after the series premiere — fans will certainly be happy to see the green-hued character live again.

Titans

You can rest easy now, Titans fans. After the show’s Earth appeared to be erased in “Crisis”‘ first chapter, it was brought back to life as Earth-9, complete with a montage of the show’s heroes.

Doom Patrol

Immediately following that was Earth-21, where DC Universe’s Doom Patrol was having one epic dance party on the lawn of their mansion.

Kingdom Come Superman

Brandon Routh’s Superman was one of the most highly-anticipated cameos to appear in “Crisis”, and the final sequence confirmed that, even after being impersonated by Lex Luthor, he was still alive and well. The montage showed him flying in the sky on Earth-96.

Hall of Justice

The episode’s final scene saw The Flash, White Canary, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Martian Manhunter all reconvened in an abandoned STAR Labs facility, where they put Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow costume in a memorial. Barry suggested that the facility be where they reconvene anytime the world is in danger, and unveiled a round table with each of their emblems on the back.

Yep, two years after they used a similar facility in the “Invasion!” crossover, we officially have our Hall of Justice.

Gleek

Just as the newfound league sat in their chairs in celebration, they began to hear a monkey make noise through the walls and rafters. An abandoned cage was then shown revealing the name Gleek, the monkey most often associated with the Super Friends and the Wonder Twins.

What was your favorite Easter egg in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!