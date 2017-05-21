Deathstroke Creator Had A Hand In Latest Sideshow Statue

Statuemaker Sideshow Collectibles has announced a new Deathstroke statue and with the statue having the blessing of comics legend Marv Wolfman, the statue is sure to excited fans of the mercenary across the globe.

The statue — which is currently available for preorder through the Sideshow website for $524.99 — is a part of limited edition run of just 500 pieces.Standing in just under 20 inches tall, the statue features Deathstroke wearing his iconic blue and orange costume while standing on a realistic base getting ready to jump into action.

“During Marv Wolfman‘s visit, he gave us some great backstory on the character. Deathstroke wasn’t initially pitched as a villain, but someone with skills who would just go where the money is,” Sideshow project manager Mike Tolentino reflected.”He would do the jobs he was paid to do, not out of evil but out of necessity.He’s a fascinating character and we wanted to capture that complex history with our statue.”

Tolentino added that since the statue features a pose in which Deathstroke is “stalking,” you know the character is going after someone and “you can’t help but watch in anticipation.”

Deathstroke — more properly known as Slade Wilson — was created by Wolfman and icon George Perez as an archenemy of the Teen Titans.Having his own moral code, Wilson was the subject of a military experiment that injected with serum that gave him enhance strength, speed, and agility.

“There were certainly some challenges with this statue but the whole team came together to really deliver Deathstroke’s iconic look,” said Kevin Ellis, project manager with Sideshow.”We tried to stay as true to the character’s design as possible, and we are proud to have achieved the striking look of this piece.”

