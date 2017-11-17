Does Shazam Appear in ‘Justice League’?

Several characters make their debuts in Justice League, but does that include the magic wonder Shazam!?

Spoilers incoming for Justice League, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

The casting of Zachary Levi in the role of Shazam! just happened recently, so the odds that he would actually turn up in costume in the film were slim. That said, there was always the chance that the character could turn up in his child form Billy Batson, or maybe a quick reference to the ancient Wizard who gave him the power in the first place.

Unfortunately, none of those happened, leaving the world of Shazam MIA for Justice League.

While the stars of Shazam did not make an appearance in the film, they did make an appearance at the film’s premiere. Zachary Levi was joined by Billy Batson actor Andi Mack, and Levi couldn’t be happier to be part of the cinematic universe.

“Hey, it’s Zachary Levi, and I just want to give a quick shout out to all of the fans of the DCEU, and say thank you so much for your love and support,” Levi said. “I am out of my mind excited to play Shazam, and super excited to be here at the Justice League premiere. Hope y’all thoroughly enjoy the movie when it comes out, sending you all my love.”

The magical side of the DC movie universe has yet to really be explored, but it took Marvel some time to approach that as well. That didn’t happen until Doctor Strange, and that was well into the MCU’s run. Shazam! will likely be that conduit for DC, but it will not involve The Rock’s Black Adam just yet. There are recent reports that Shazam’s villain will instead be Dr. Sivana, with Mark Strong supposedly in talks to take the role.

As for Black Adam, there is a thought that DC could make him the main villain in Suicide Squad 2, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019. Justice League is in theaters now.