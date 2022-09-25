Doom Patrol Artist Reacts to Character Appearing in HBO Max Series

On Friday, Doom Patrol fans got a major update about the fan favorite HBO Max series on Friday when it was revealed that a fan favorite character from the comics, Casey Brinke/Space Case would be joining the series for Season 4, as played by Madeline Zima. Now, character co-creator artist Nick Derington is reacting to the news on social media and sharing a comparison of just how close the show's take on Casey is to some of his early designs.

"Whoa! Doom Patrol's @madelinezima1 recreating one of my early Casey Brinke design sketches! How cool is that?!" Derington wrote. You can check it out below as part of a short thread in which he shares the full sketch and also writes that the look was near the final design for the character.

Derington created Casey with Gerard Way and was a key part of the pair's run. In the comics, Casey was an in-universe comic book character brought to life by Danny the Street whose powers were growing out of control. Danny didn't exactly mean to bring Casey to life and later sent her off to live said life, unaware of her origin. Later, when Danny was targeted by a group of aliens known as Vectra, he called on Casey and revealed her true origin. He also asked her to join the Doom Patrol to fight them off.

"Casey is so beloved both by our writers on staff and by fans of Doom Patrol in general," series showrunner Jeremy Carver told Entertainment Weekly. "We finally found a way to bring her into the story in a way that feels wholly organic to us, even though to someone who's never seen Doom Patrol, it might seem a little bats*** insane. To us, it fits perfectly! And it's not just a cameo."

As of right now, Season 4 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a specific release date. However, the series' official Twitter account did share on Friday that the series is expected to return with new episodes on HBO Max this December.

Are you excited for Season 4 of Doom Patrol? Are you excited for Casey Brinke to get in on the adventure? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!