Doom Patrol Casts Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge for Season 3

✖

Having just concluded her time in the Netflix adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Michelle Gomez is joining another comic book series, playing Madame Rouge for Season 3 of Doom Patrol. Deadline describes Madame Rouge's role in the new season as a "complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it." Doom Patrol originally debuted on DC Universe, with that streaming service having recently shut down and its programming absorbed into HBO Max. Production on Season 3 of Doom Patrol kicked off earlier this year and is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.

In Doom Patrol, the ragtag group consists of superhero outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade). All of them have experienced trauma that gave them their special abilities, but with the guidance of The Chief (Timothy Dalton), they come together to help investigate phenomena as unique as them. When The Chief disappears, they spring into action when Cyborg presents them with a mission they can’t refuse.

Given the uncertainty of DC Universe last year, fans were nervous about what its closure could mean for the beloved series, only for its renewal to be announced at the DC FanDome event.

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform," Sara Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return Doom Manor," series executive producer Jeremy Carver said. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Stay tuned for details on Season 3 of Doom Patrol.

Are you excited by this addition? Let us know in the comments below!