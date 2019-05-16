Doom Patrol: Danny the Street Returns in “Penultimate Patrol” Photos

With only two episodes left in the first season of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol, the heroes’ plan to save The Chief is starting to come together a bit. Last week, they realized that 722 was really Flex Mentallo and attempted to help him get his memories back, but it looks like they won’t just have Flex Mentallo on their side. Danny the Street returns in this week’s upcoming “Penultimate Patrol”.

DC Universe has released photos for the aptly named “Penultimate Patrol” and as you can see, Danny the Street appears to have a prominent role, with the heroes coming together with the sentient street as a showdown with Mr. Nobody looms. However, there may be more to dealing with Mr. Nobody than meets the eye.

In the previously released promo for the episode, it appears that we will also be getting something of an origin story for Mr. Nobody, real name Eric Morden. While the series has already seen how the villain got his powers, we’ve yet to see what led him to seek out a Nazi doctor and be transformed. In the promo, however, it appears that the impetus was a failed relationship. A woman in the promo is seen telling him that he is, and will always be, “nobody”.

It’s very fitting that, as the show moves towards its season finale, we dig into Mr. Nobody’s past. A large component of the series has been each of the heroes having to face their trauma in some way. Each of the Doom Patrol heroes has a difficult history, coming by their powers through traumatic injuries or events. Dealing with the mental health of the characters is something that the show has faced head-on and it’s something that Diane Guerrero, who plays Crazy Jane, has previously said she appreciates about the show.

“But I think that we’re looking to sort of like enter a world like this that makes us think a little bit,” Guerrero told ComicBook.com. “I love the characters because everyone is sort of grappling with a deep rooted issue that has nothing to do with one another and has nothing to do with their present status, it has to do with something they haven’t dealt with that has occurred to them in their past and I like dissecting the human brain, I think that’s the most challenging and I think that mental health is something we don’t talk enough about anywhere around the world, and in this country and I think that the show is just a big therapy session for all the characters and so the mind is beautiful, the mind is scary, I love that we get to dissect it on the show.”

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Penultimate Patrol” debuts Friday, May 17.

