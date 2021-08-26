New Doom Patrol Season 3 Photos Offer First Look at Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge

✖

Doom Patrol returns for Season 3 on September 23rd and now we're getting our first look at one of the new characters fans have to look forward to when the season premieres on HBO Max in just under a month. Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at Madam Rouge, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Michelle Gomez. Gomez's casting for the series was announced earlier this year and it was noted that Madam Rouge will be a "complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it."

According to the season synopsis, Gomez's Madame Rouge will arrive as part of Season 3 in a time machine, though how that will incorporate into the season which, just from the look of the recently released trailer is going to be a very wild ride, remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that Doom Patrol's Madame Rouge will be a character just as complicated as any the show has seen to date.

(Photo: HBO Max/Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: HBO Max/Entertainment Weekly)

"When I was talking to her about the part, I was trying to explain to her that in our eyes the Madame Rouge of Doom Patrol is much like the other characters in that you can't quite pin them as good or bad," showrunner Jeremy Carver told Entertainment Weekly. "They've all done things they're ashamed of, but that doesn't necessarily make them bad people. This wrestling with 'Am I good or bad?' is really at the heart of Michelle's character arc this season, and she wrings more out of a line in terms of finding comedy or pathos than just about anybody. I think what she brings to the show is just thrilling."

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, aka Cliff Steele; Matt Bomer as Negative Man, aka Larry Trainor; April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, aka Rita Farr; Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, aka Victor Stone; Abi Monterey as Dorothy; and Timothy Dalton as The Chief, aka Niles Caulder.

You can check out the synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 3 below.

"Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it."

Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.