Doom Patrol Season 3: Stunt Team Celebrates Start of Filming

✖

Production has begun on Doom Patrol's third season and the stunt team for the HBO Max DC Comics-inspired series is celebrating by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, revealing some of the safety protocols in place -- namely the wearing of masks and general social distancing -- as things get going for the further adventures of the misfit hero team. The caption to the image was perfectly fitting for the sometimes crass heroes as well, joking that since they can't sing they'll just go make some television instead.

"Are we about to drop the most awesome socially distant album in history?!" the caption reads. "No. We tried and none of us can sing worth a sh*t, so I guess we'll just go film some season 3 of @dcdoompatrol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Williams (@reactionstunts)

Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting that upcoming third season of Doom Patrol, especially since Season 2 of the series left things in a pretty tense cliffhanger. DC's strangest heroes found themselves covered in wax by the Candlemaker with only the Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) left to take on the horrifying villain. The Doom Patrol's fate was left unknown -- though part of that was less the story itself and more production shutdown thanks to COVID-19. Shapiro told Insider last year that the cut finale episode had been nearly finished before the shutdown, but she wasn't certain if it would actually make it to air.

"It was basically all finished," Shapiro said. "There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode."

Shapiro added, "So, I don't know if that episode is ever going to air or anything. I don't know much about what's happening."

While the series will have to address the whole frozen in wax situation -- as well as Jane's (Diane Guerrero) issues in the Underground -- going forward, not much is known about what to expect for Season 3 of the series, though whatever is coming next, fans will certainly be there for it. When the series was renewed back in September during DC's FanDome event, HBO Max noted that the series was one of the most-watched Max Originals on the platform.

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform," Sara Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return Doom Manor," series executive producer Jeremy Carver said. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg, and Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief.

Both seasons of Doom Patrol are available on HBO Max. Season three is expected sometime in 2021.