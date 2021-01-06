Doom Patrol Season 3 Production Underway

✖

DC's Doom Patrol season 3 is now in production, in preparation for its premiere on HBO Max. The production crew of Doom Patrol posted a photo on Instagram showing them gearing up for filming on season 3, while maintaining strict safety protocols due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The list of crew members listed in the hashtag includes the stunt coordinator, 2nd unit director, and the stunt team. Their message to DC fans reads: "Are we about to drop the most awesome socially distant album in history?! No. We tried and none of us can sing worth a shit, so I guess we’ll just go film some season 3 of @dcdoompatrol"

News of Doom Patrol's season 3 renewal came in September, during the second segment of DC's FanDome event. Fans had been wondering if Doom Patrol would make the cut of DC content that is being transferred from the DC Universe streaming service to HBO Max's growing DC content library. During DC FanDome part 2, HBO Max original content head Sara Aubrey made the following statement:

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform. The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return Doom Manor," series executive producer Jeremy Carver added. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

Doom Patrol season 2 was awkwardly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 9th (and penultimate) episode of the season saw the misfit team finally confront "Candlemaker," the monstrous alter-ego of Niles Caulder's (Timothy Dalton) daughter, Dorothy. The Doom Patrol was thrashed by Candlemaker's manifestations of their respective inner demons, leaving Dorothy to finally face her own demon in an attempt at empowering herself and escaping the control of both Candlemaker and her father. Season 3 will have to finish that story first - much like DC's Titans had its season 1 finale serve as the season 2 premiere. So at least there's precedent here...

Doom Patrol season 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 of the series is expected in 2021.