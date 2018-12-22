‘Doom Patrol’ Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Hot off the heels of the season finale of Titans, DC Universe is already hyping up their next live-action series with their first trailer for Doom Patrol!

The trailer shows off more superweird action from the strangest team of DC Comics heroes, while also revealing the new show’s premiere date in February 2019! Take a look in the video player above!

Spinning out of the events of Titans, Doom Patrol is the second live-action series to come from DC Universe since it’s launch. The first trailer showcases the full team assembled, minus Beast Boy who has since joined the Titans, but has been replaced by Cyborg.

The teaser shows off the debut of Cyborg, who makes his DC Universe debut after being portrayed by Lee Thompson Young, Khary Payton and Ray Fisher in Smallville, the animated Teen Titans series and Justice League, respectively.

Doom Patrol sounds like it’s going to be unlike any other superhero show, focusing on the strange and bizarre corners of the DC Universe. The synopsis for the series promises the team will be challenged after Cyborg’s arrival, who ushers the team into action after the events of Titans.

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday on DC Universe.