Arrowverse Fans React to “Elseworlds” Part Two

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover continued tonight, and it looks like it gave fans quite a lot to talk about.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Elseworlds Part 2”, below!

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) traveling to Gotham, in hopes of finding Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) and convincing him to return reality back to normal. In the process, the trio of heroes crossed paths with Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), who is serving as Gotham’s new vigilante in Batman’s absence.

The episode saw epic fight scenes, surprising returns, and a whole lot of awesome moments. Here’s a round-up of what fans had to say about it.

Poor Oliver

Awwwww Oliver is jealous of Batman. Cute. ?? #Elseworlds xx — Siobhan #SaveTimeless ?? (@slinehan1) December 11, 2018

#Hyped

What a Coincidence

Bruce Wayne & Batman disappeared from Gotham around the same time? Reallllllly?#Arrow #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/Djpv23JzaX — We So Nerdy (@WeSoNerdy) December 11, 2018

A Fan

This is definitely my favorite Crossover so far. It’s funny, I love seeing them work together and it’s entertaining. #elseworlds — Alyx Reid (@Alyxwrites) December 11, 2018

Wow, Barry

Grant Gustin can be intimidating when he wants to be…like damn. #Elseworlds — Mikey Brown (@MikeyBrown777) December 11, 2018

Geeking Out

So many things about #Elseworlds makes me smile. And now add @JohnWesleyShipp as #TheFlash to that list! — Dave Longstreet (@cledave33) December 11, 2018

Excitement

Scarecrow’s fear toxin! They’re going all out with the Batman teases and I couldn’t be happier #Elseworlds — Brianna Reeves (@PirateBL_R) December 11, 2018

So Much