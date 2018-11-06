‘Arrow’: Echo Kellum Teases “Elseworlds” is the “Coolest Thing Ever”

The upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover is shaping up to be a pretty epic event if the behind-the-scenes looks we’ve seen and the impressive list of characters making an appearance are any indication. If you needed any additional convincing, however, Arrow star Echo Kellum is weighing in and he has high praise for the three-night event.

In a recent interview with Extra, the Mister Terrific actor said that the crossover will have some things that people have simply never seen before — including the interesting costume swap between Stephen Amell and The Flash‘s Grant Gustin.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures of Stephen and Grant having a Freaky Friday/Quantum Leap aspect going on,” Kellum said. “I think it is something that people have never seen.”

Kellum is referring to various images of Amell dressed in the iconic red costume of the Flash and Gustin suited up as Green Arrow — including the official “Elseworlds” crossover poster released by The CW. When the poster was first released, some fans assumed there might be some sort of trick or misdirection about the event with Amell in the speedster suit, but Amell clarified that he really is wearing the suit. The reason why remains a bit of a mystery yet, but what isn’t a mystery is how Amell did in the Flash suit. According to Kellum, the actor did great but seeing him with Gustin was the “coolest”.

“I think he did a pretty great job,” Kellum said. “As far as the comfort, I can’t speak to that. It was very much a pinch-myself moment seeing him work with Grant. I thought ‘this is the coolest thing ever.’”

And it’s not the only cool thing about the crossover. Kellum revealed that Curtis/Mister Terrific will have his own important part of the crossover and it seems that might just include some screen time with John Wesley Shipp, who is set to don his classic 90s Flash suit.

“A cool aspect for me personally in the crossover was getting to work with John Wesley Shipp,” Kellum said. “That was a really surreal and cool experience that I never thought I would get to do being a fan of that show from the ’90s.”

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.