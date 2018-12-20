‘Supergirl’: “Elseworlds” Part 3 Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Elseworlds Part 3”, the concluding chapter of the Arrowverse’s newest crossover.

The episode will see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) placed in an entirely new situation, now that reality has been manipulated once again by Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). As fans saw in this episode’s closing minutes, Oliver and Barry are without any sort of superpowers, and are known as a notorious pair of criminals called The Trigger Twins.

Oh, and there’s a black-suited Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) flying around as well.

Even with such dire circumstances, it’s safe to assume that the crossover will continue the similar sort of high-octane energy that fans have seen in previous installmments.

“My initial reaction in reading the scripts this year was that it would be a hoot to film.” Benoist explained in a recent interview. “The comedy just lives in this. Even just seeing them in each other’s suits is funny; they’re literally putting themselves in each other’s shoes! …[Kara] inevitably becomes kind of a middleman because ultimately there’s conflict between the two and they start butting heads.”

“She’s trying to help them navigate what they’re going through and support them and kind of battle their way back to being who they’re supposed to be,” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner added.

“The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before,” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained. “When you have Legends of Tomorrow part of it, and all of the other secondary and supporting characters, the amount of time we had Grant and Stephen and Melissa on screen together was actually pretty minimal in other crossovers compared to this year.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Elseworlds Part 3” below!

THE BATTLE CONCLUDES — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) engage in the battle of their lives. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Robert Rovner.

The “Elseworlds” crossover will conclude with Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c on The CW.