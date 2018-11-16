This “Elseworlds” ‘Wife Swap’ Fan Art Has Fans Freaking Out

During last night’s Arrow, fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse got their first look at the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover in a curious promo featuring what looked like an unexpected identity swap. Now, new fan art comparing it to Wife Swap has fans freaking out.

The short promo seemed to confirm that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will switch bodies or identities in some way, with Amell sharing a scene with Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). That scene? Well, Iris identifies a very confused Amell as “Barry Allen”, and kisses him suggesting that in whatever universe this is, he’s Barry and Barry may just be Oliver and…you get the point. Playing off this scene, artist BossLogic created a poster for Wife Swap, featuring an Oliver/Iris pairing as well as a Felicity/Barry pairing. Check it out below.

The art, and the idea of the couples swapping, is intriguing. While it appears from the promo that whatever is happening is altering the identities of the heroes — the man fans know as Oliver Queen appears to truly be Barry Allen in this reality — the relationships between Oliver and Felicity as well as Barry and Iris were significant in last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. In that event, Barry and Iris’ wedding was interrupted when Nazis from Earth X showed up and the crossover concluded with both couples getting married in the park — though Felicity and Oliver more or less hijacked Barry and Iris’ special moment. It’s something that Iris didn’t seem to have gotten over right away either, with Iris throwing some major shade when she noted that Oliver and Felicity getting married at her wedding wasn’t on the registry.

While the plot details of “Elseworlds” are still relatively slim, we do know the event will pit The Monitor against the aforementioned heroes in one way or another. Other characters expected to appear will include Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.