Stephen Amell Wraps Filming on Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover

For weeks Stephen Amell has given fans many tantalizing behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming “Elseworlds,” but as with all good things that’s coming to an end. The Arrow star has officially wrapped filming for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover.

In a post shared to Twitter on Saturday, Amell said “that’s a wrap” on the event and noted that he was ready for the weekend. Check out his tweet below.

That’s a wrap on the crossover. I’m exhausted. Time for the weekend. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 3, 2018

If you’ve been following along with all of the news about “Elseworlds,” the idea that Amell is exhausted after all the work of filming it should come as no surprise. The event is set to be packed with new faces in the Arrowverse, including the debut of Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, LaMonica Garret as The Monitor, and the latest addition, Bob Frazer as Psycho Pirate — a character that was teased during The Flash’s Season 5 premiere. We’ve also seen plenty of photos of Amell dressed in the Flash’s red super suit, Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman in the iconic black suit, and even The Flash‘s Grant Gustin dressed in Green Arrow attire. There isn’t a lot of context for those choices, but Amell himself has described things as “bananas”.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell said during a recent Facebook live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think last year was fantastic.”

Fantastic or not, Amell’s exhaustion from this year’s crossover also is in line with what The Flash star Candice Patton and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz told fans at an appearance earlier this year about what it’s like to film the epic crossover events each year.

“It is confusing, story wise.” Patton revealed. “Half the time shooting, I have no idea what’s going on, where it is in the story. I constantly need someone to be like ‘What just happened? Where were we?’ It’s a lot. I really hope you guys enjoy those crossovers, because they damn near kill us every single year.”

“We shoot all of them at the same time.” Lotz added. “It’s not like we shoot Flash‘s and then Arrow‘s and then Legends,’ and then Supergirl‘s. They’re all happening within the same two weeks. We shoot a two-hour movie in ten days.”

And while the Legends won’t be participating in this year’s crossover, Patton explained that in previous crossovers filming required a lot of jumping from show to show.

“You start, you wake up and you’re on Flash for a couple hours, and then they’re like ‘Okay, you’ve gotta go over to Legends. Legends needs you.’” Patton continued. “And then Legends is backed up, so you’re waiting. And it’s just absolute insanity for the cast and crew and everyone. I don’t know how we do it.”

“But it’s fun!” Lotz reassured. “Like sometimes, we get to carpool to work together, like ‘I’m on The Flash today!’”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds,” will unfold over three nights kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow on Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. ET ad concludes on Supergirl on Tuesday, December 11th also at 8 p.m. ET.

