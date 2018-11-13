Arrowverse Fans React to First Look at “Elseworlds” Crossover

Fans tuning into Arrow tonight on The CW got quite a surprise when the first promo for the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover event arrived.

The CW officially debuted the first teaser for the three-night crossover event and while the short promo didn’t show much, what it did reveal packed a huge punch. It seemed to confirm that Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will swap identities somehow as the promo shared a scene in which Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) gave the man fans know as Oliver a kiss and proceeded to tell “Barry Allen” just how much she loves him.

The identity swap is something that fans had suspected for a bit now thanks to so many tantalizing behind-the-scenes peeks and a curious tweet from Arrow star Amell in which he declared “My name is Barry Allen and I am the fastest man alive,” which he followed up with “this is real, btw. I’m in the Flash suit while I type this.”

Turns out, it was in fact very real. So real that fans have collectively taken to social media to react to the “Elseworlds” teaser and the reactions have ranged from shock, surprise, to near-horror at just what this promo could mean for the upcoming event. In any case, the promo does appear to make good on Amell’s comment during a recent Facebook Live that the crossover is “bananas”.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

Read on for how Arrow fans reacted to the “Elseworlds” crossover promo and let us know your reactions in the comments.

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.

That’s some bad photoshop, folks.

THEY TRIED TO FIT OLIVERS HEAD IN BARRYS BODY IM ON THE FLOOR LMAOOOOO #Elseworlds https://t.co/E3JsGHptpn — Oh Frack! (@OlicityDreams) November 13, 2018

Oookay.

That’s a weird combo…

Well, Elseworlds just took a creepy Freaky Friday meets Wife Swap turn! pic.twitter.com/nkYqAErw2J — ???????? (@Bindy_417) November 13, 2018

To Elseworlds and beyond?

Mood

Also, Oliver looking like he’d rather die than be called Barry Allen (in the Elseworlds promo) is a constant mood.#Arrow — Cammien Ray (@CammienRay) November 13, 2018

SO CONFLICTED

In the #Elseworlds trailer I feel like I want to punch Iris or Oliver in the face but yet they make a cute couple pic.twitter.com/kaWjHYKSrC — Nora West-Allen/Kai Parker Stan (@CW_fangirl_) November 13, 2018

The most accurate of memes.

We just got our first look at the #Elseworlds Crossover and it looked SIIIICK!! #Arrow pic.twitter.com/0Wvs2TPTqi — Crisis on Infinite Podcasts (@Infinite_Pods) November 13, 2018

Even Pikachu is shooketh

Sneak peek of Elseworlds CW crossover Oliver like pic.twitter.com/dgUsWMN8t6 — Diego Thomas (@flarrow45) November 13, 2018

We are so confused, bro.

We interrupt this #Arrow live tweet to react about that #Elseworlds promo. @CW_Arrow where are we? What has happened? pic.twitter.com/8V05muYXI5 — TSR (@TheSeriesRegs) November 13, 2018

The hottest of takes.