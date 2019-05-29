Emily Bett Rickards Books First Post-Arrow Role

Emily Bett Rickard has found the first role of her post-Arrow life. Rickards will co-star in the indie dramedy We Need To Talk. She’ll be working with James Maslow and Lethal Weapon‘s Jonathan Fernandez. The film is written and directed by Todd Wolfe and is expected to begin filming later this month. The film casts Maslow as a selfish celebrity gamer known as Great Scott Gamer. Despite communicating with his millions of followers on a regular basis, Scott is incapable of opening up to the people he’s closest to in his life. This all comes crashing in on him when his girlfriend says the title line, “We need to talk,” and then disappears into her work. Scott spends the rest of his day on a wild chase trying to figure out what it is she wants to talk about while the pressure of reviewing a major video game release that he doesn’t care for weighs on him.

Rickards said goodbye to Arrow and her character Felicity Smoak at the end of the show’s seventh season. There’s still one more season of Arrow left, but Rickards says she believes that Felicity’s time on Arrow has passed. “I feel like Felicity has done her time,” Rickards said. “I don’t know if anybody is going to like what I’m saying, but I feel like Felicity has done her time. We knew this was coming for a while – for over a year – so the whole thing is exactly what we wanted to happen. I trust the writers, and that’s in their hands.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rickards announced her departure in March. She did so with a poetic message posted to Instagram.

“The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens

And why TGA is so damn hot

And yes, canaries need more scenes… But wait just one minute

before we go and do all that

For this makes me out of breath

To have this not small chat

Felicity and I

are a very tight two

But after one through seven

we will be saying goodbye to you

I thank you all for the time we’ve shared

The elevators we have climbed

The monsters we have faced and scared

And The burgers we have dined

I will keep her in my heart for always

And I hope that you can too

Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you

Love,

Felicity and Me”

Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz released a statement the same day. In the statement, the producers said of Rickards, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life. And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

The CW also announced in March that Arrow will end with its eighth season, which will lead into the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover with the other DC shows on The CW.

What do you think of Emily Bett Rickards leaving Arrow? Let us know in the comments.

(h/t Deadline)