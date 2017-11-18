Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Action Comics’ #992

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Action Comics #992, due in stores on Wednesday from writers Dan Jurgens and Rob Williams with artist Will Conrad.

The issue deals with the fallout from “The Oz Effect,” the storyline which pitted Superman against the mysterious Mr. Oz, a prisoner and agent of a higher power thought to be Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen. In the story’s first chapter, Oz was revealed to be Jor-El, Superman’s biological father, a revelation which continues to haunt Superman through at least two more stories.

In the preview, Superman deals with the destruction left in the Fortress of Solitude, trying to revive Fortress robot Kelex in order to get more details about Mr. Oz which he may hold.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

Action Comics #992 is due in stores on November 22. You can get a copy at your local comic shop or pre-order a digital copy.

“AFTER EFFECTS”! Crippled by the events of “The Oz Effect,” Superman struggles to regain a sense of hope for humanity. As a strange new threat brews in the background, a faithless Son of both Krypton and Earth must make a choice: stay and fight for his adoptive homeworld, or answer a call from the stars.