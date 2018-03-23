Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Justice League of America’ #27

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Justice League of America #27, due in stores next week.

The issue comes from writer Steve Orlando and features art from Hugo Petrus, Clayton Cowles, and Hi-Fi Color.

In the issue, elements of the classic Sword of the Atom storyline are revisited, and Ray Palmer faces off against Chronos yet again. Along the way, though, Chronos apparently figures out what he believes is a way to create a world without superheroes…and that sounds pretty good to him.

Justice League of America will end in April with #29, the team split apart as part of the run-up to the No Justice event that will see Justice League relaunched with a new #1 under writer Scott Snyder.

The Orlando-penned Justice League of America brought together a number of B-list heroes, most of whom were featured on, or variations of characters featured on, the several DC Comics adaptations airing on The CW. The series launched shortly after the beginning of DC’s Rebirth initiative, with a series of one-shots that spotlighting individual members.

Orlando has used the series as an opportunity to explore irreverent characters like Lobo, Aztek, and even Promethea.

Orlando, who provided a comment last night confirming Supergirl‘s cancellation, has remained quiet on Twitter regarding Justice League of America, although suspicions that the series had come to an end were verified by Newsarama.

Two major projects — the Justice League-fueled No Justice event and Brian Michael Bendis’s Superman debut The Man of Steel — are both launching in May and promise to fundamentally alter the worlds in which those characters run.

DC’s upcoming cancelled projects include Trinity, Supergirl, and Super Sons — all one degree of separation removed from Superman — and Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, Justice League of America, plus rumors of Titans, Teen Titans, or both, vanishing from the racks. Each of those titles could plausibly be tied to the No Justice event.

You can see the pages in the attached image gallery, and read the official solicitation text below.

“DAWN OF TIME” part one! Chronos has spent his criminal career being defeated by Ray Palmer and the Justice League. But now he’s discovered a way to beat them: by traveling back in time to stop the concept of super heroes from ever coming to be, because a world without the Justice League is a world he can rule! How can the team follow him through the timestream to stop his mad plan?