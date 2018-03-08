Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Suicide Squad’ #37

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Suicide Squad #37 from writer Rob Williams and the art team of Jose Luis, Jordi Tarragona, and Adriano Lucas.

The issue, which will close out the “Drain the Swamp” storyline, pits the team against Hack, while Amanda Waller (unsurprisingly) works her own angle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She’s to the forefront. If anything with the ongoing story that you’ll see, it’s kind of her story more than anyone else. It’s her choices that set everything in motion,” Williams told ComicBook.com of Waller back when the series launched. “We’re going to give her a choice to make a long the way, which could easily be seen as something of a Faustian pact. She wants to protect as many people as she can. She’s going to try and do that. In doing that you can let a genie out of a bottle. There’s always sacrifice in these stories.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7278]”One thing I would like to say is, John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad books are like the totem for this stuff,” Williams added. “We went back, re-read them. He did some great work. Hopefully we’re trying to live up to that really.”

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

“DRAIN THE SWAMP” finale! Hack is out for blood now that her killer has stepped forward. While the Squad tries to protect themselves from Hack’s onslaught, Waller does everything she can to keep her secrets buried.

Suicide Squad #37 is due in stores on Wednesday. You can call your local comics retailer to pre-order a copy, or pre-order one online now.