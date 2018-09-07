Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Superman’ #3 From Brian Michael Bendis and Ivan Reis

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at next week’s Superman #3 from writer Brian Michael Bendis and penciller Ivan Reis, with inks by Joe Prado and Oclair Albert, colors by Alex Sinclair, and letters by Josh Reed.

The issue brings the Justice League into play, giving longtime Marvel writer Bendis an opportunity to dig into the heavy hitters of the DC Universe in a way that he has not really had the time or real estate to do yet.

“That battle in The Man of Steel has revealed a great many truths to both Rogol and Superman, the state of the galaxy, the state of the Universe, and the state of each other, and what they want,” Bendis told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “So that is going to be the launching pad in Superman #1 for what is a year long epic of Superman’s place in the big galactic story that is going on in the DC Universe, and how it connected from Krypton, and what Superman’s responsibilities are.”

The Guardians of the Universe, who are taking a somewhat more elevated role in Green Lanterns right now, are also involved, as one of their number was a member of the cosmic council that seemed to believe itself to be in control of Rogol before he went off the reservation and destroyed Krypton.

At the end of The Man of Steel, Superman exiled Rogol Zaar to the Phantom Zone — which has turned out to be something of a mistake, as now Rogol seems to have figured out how to swallow all of Earth into the limbo realm with him.

…And given how Hank Henshaw recently described the Zone as rather hellish on your psyche, it seems likely that even once Earth is freed, there will be some ramificiations for public mental and physical well being.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery, along with a good look at both covers, and read the official solicitation text for the issue below.

Guest-starring the Justice League! Locked inside the Phantom Zone, the Earth stands poisoned and its heroes lie dying, with no idea how to escape the deadly Kryptonian trap. But an even deadlier threat invades as Rogol Zaar teams with those who have been imprisoned inside the Phantom Zone to use Earth to escape, not caring if they destroy the planet to do it.

Superman #3 will be available in stores and online Wednesday.