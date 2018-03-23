Exclusive ‘iZombie’ Clip: “Goon Struck”

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first clip from next week’s episode of iZombie, titled “Goon Struck.”

The episode, in which Liv eats the brains of a hockey goon and ends up terrorizing Seattle’s ice rinks, will air on Monday night after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The episode will introduce Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) to one of the series’ newest additions, Levon (played by The Walking Dead‘s Daniel Bonjour). This particular clip brings in another new character, a Fillmore-Graves officer played by Altered Carbon’s John Emmet Tracy. The man, with his outrageous French accent, seems to be one of the officers brought in by F-G to investigate crimes committed against zombies, something that they seemingly do not trust the Seattle Police Department to handle on their own.

The episode’s introduction of a hockey team – possibly a zombie-only one that plays within Seattle – is interesting, as it introduces one of the new quirks that exists within the show’s “new normal.”

“In the meantime, [everyone is] still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.” Goodwin said during a set visit. “And that’s the challenging and that’s the interesting part. And there’s no more secrets. Everyone knows the big secret in Seattle is that there are zombies, so there’s no more secrets after that. So it’s how everyone has to deal with everything just being out there in the open. And I think it also exposes other things that each character’s dealing with and that it has been happening in Seattle. It just does it in an honest way so it’s really, really interesting.”

You can check out the clip above, and the official synopsis for the episode below.

DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan.

Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation.

Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405).

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.