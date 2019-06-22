New Report Indicates Ezra Miller Shooting The Flash Movie After Fantastic Beasts 3

Ever since DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures‘ ambitious attempt to launch a shared universe with the Man of Steel sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, they’ve suffered numerous setbacks in attempting to copy the Marvel Studios model. But Flash actor Ezra Miller has remained adamant that the Scarlet Speedster would get his own movie soon, despite delays and rumblings of behind-the-scenes turmoil with three different directors.

But a new story from Variety makes it sound like The Flash is not yet dead in the water, and that Miller will get back to work on the film as soon as he’s done with the Wizarding World. Variety’s report states:

“Miller, who plays the ultra-swift superhero The Flash, will get his DC Universe stand alone film as soon as he wraps up his work on the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts.”

Now, Variety could be working from old information, as we have yet to hear anything substantial about The Flash in recent months except from Miller himself.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained on the press tour for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

Shortly after that, reports surfaced that Miller was clashing with WB and new directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein over the script, and that he was working on his own darker version with revered comic book scribe Grant Morrison. This comes more than a year after the first The Flash director Rick Famuyiwa departed the project over creative differences with the studio.

Miller, like other Justice League actors, signed a holding deal with Warner Bros. to keep the role for potential projects, and that deal reportedly expired in May. There’s been no other word since if Miller and WB extended that contract to get going on a The Flash movie eventually, or if they’ve quietly gone their separate ways.

Hopefully we get more clarity on WB’s plans for The Flash in the coming weeks.