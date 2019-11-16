DC Releases Far Sector #2 First Look Preview

DC Comics’ Far Sector hit the ground running with a dynamite first issue, and now DC has revealed a first look preview of the much anticipated second issue. Far Sector #2 will pick up after that cliffhanger reveal from last issue where the suspect was found with his head blown up and a mystery attacker leaving the scene, and as you can see in this new preview, Jo is not going to let that action slide. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

In addition to the preview, you can also find a character breakdown of DC’s newest Lantern and a full character line-up of the book’s cast. You can also find two covers for Far Sector in the new images, and the official description can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Far Sector #2 (of 12)

Written by N.K. Jemisin

Interior and Cover art by Jamal Campbell

In Shops: Dec 11, 2019

Final Orders Due: Nov 18, 2019

SRP: $3.99

“Rookie Green Lantern Sojourner “Jo” Mullein’s investigation of the first murder in 500 years hits a snag when the murderer is murdered. Whatever’s going on, it’s something to do with Switchoff, a highly illegal genetic cocktail that restores dangerous feelings to the emotionless citizens of the City Enduring…”

Far Sector #2 hits comic stores on December 11th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide. You can also find our full review of Far Sector #1 right here!

Cover 2

Cover 4

The Cast

The Matrix

In Pursuit

On The Run

Picking Up The Pieces

Investigation

Character Profile