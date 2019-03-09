DC

First ‘Shazam!’ Reactions Surface Online

Riding high after the success of Aquaman, DC Comics and Warner Bros. are ready for their next […]

By

Riding high after the success of Aquaman, DC Comics and Warner Bros. are ready for their next superhero film to hit theaters with Shazam! premiering next month.

But does Zachary Levi‘s star turn in the DC Universe deliver?

Early reactions from entertainment reporters and bloggers are starting to hit, revealing what they thought about director David F. Sandberg‘s superhero debut with Shazam!

It sounds like many people are praising the dynamic of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi’s character, the young Billy Batson who transforms into Shazam by saying the magic word, with his new friend Freddy Freeman, played by Jack Dylan Grazer.

Levi previously spoke about his love of the character, comparing the excitement of being a superhero to the joy Peter Parker has as Spider-Man.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi shared with ComicBook.com during a Shazam! set visit. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batts and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

Read on to see what else people are saying about Shazam!

—–

