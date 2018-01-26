‘iZombie’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

The CW has released the first official footage from the upcoming fourth season of iZombie, giving fans their first look at a Seattle under siege.

There is a lot to take in over about a minute of footage, but the thing that is jumping out to most viewers is a shot of Ravi (Rahul Kohli) seemingly about to dig into a human brain, suggesting that his zombie vaccine, introduced in the season 3 finale, did not work and that he may be infected.

“I always knew Rob Thomas’s plans for the world; he had said to us for years, season 4 is where we get into more apocalyptic stuff, where the landscape changes,” Kohli told ComicBook.com. “I always believed, we all firmly believed, that Clive and Ravi would remain human, untouched, and that’s now a question mark on Ravi’s status. That was a big surprise. I think Ravi and Clive are the audience; we’re the humans and we live amongst the zombies, so the fact that that’s in jeopardy, I was quite surprised.”

As fans will remember, iZombie ended things on a pretty dramatic note during last year’s season finale, when Seattle was officially established as the country’s zombie haven. And according to the show’s cast and crew, things will be in a sort of “new normal” when season four picks back up.

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas teased to ComicBook.com after the season finale. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

The season wrapped production last night, so expect more information coming soon.

iZombie will return on Monday, February 26th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will be sort of sharing a timeslot with Supergirl for the remainder of the season.