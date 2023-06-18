ComicBook Nation: The Flash Review & Marvel's Secret Invasion Reaction

The ComicBook Nation Crew gives their reviews of the biggest things in movies and TV, including DC's The Flash, Marvel's Secret Invasion, and Paramount's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2! We also break down the huge shifts and delays in Disney and Marvel's movie schedules and talk this week's biggest comics.

The Flash Review

In the official review of The Flash, ComicBook.com critic Jenna Anderson said the following:

After years of being a proverbial white whale in the realm of superhero movies, The Flash finally exists in an undoubtedly fun, but somewhat inconsequential way. The movie's liveliness is infectious, and there are some genuinely unbelievable moments on display, but that might not be enough to fully cement it as a legendary part of DC's canon. Whether on the screen or on the page, Barry Allen's adventure is far from over — and, in one way or another, The Flash movie will always be a one-of-a-kind chapter of that. Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel's Secret Invasion Reaction

In his reaction to Marvel's Secret Invasion (first two episodes), host Kofi Outlaw said:

I can say that #Marvel's #SecretInvasion is VERY much a spy-thriller set in the #MCU landscape. After seeing the first 2 eps I can say the show starts off on an exciting pace with big reveals and shocks. Episode 2 is a lot slower but proves this top-notch cast is here to cook.

What Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds About?

"In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series."

