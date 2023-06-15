Where Does Secret Invasion Fit on MCU Timeline?

Secret Invasion hits Disney+ next week and we now know where the series sits on the MCU timeline. During the Secret Invasion press conference, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz shared that the show "exists in the present day MCU, it exists post She-Hulk in the present day MCU." Now, that detail is going to be interesting for obsessives as they try to piece together what kind of secrets could be hiding in the show. A lot of fans believed that Secret Invasion would possibly take place sometime as a curveball thrown by the studio instead, this new bit of information delivers other possibilities.

The first new door this piece of intel offers is that whatever's coming next year in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts likely tumbles right out of whatever happens during Secret Invasion. It was a likely bet before, as the President of the United States in the Marvel series is President Ritson. (In the upcoming Captain America sequel, Thunderbolt Ross is in office, so something would have to motivate that change.) Also, the scale of global conflicts has been heating up with a large scale battle between the Wakandans and Talokan forces in the ocean. (To say nothing of the giant Celestial corpse hovering around.)

The Political State of The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in flux since the events of Avengers: Endgame. Just as it seemed the characters were processing everything that's happened to them, numerous threats have appeared. America has not remained on the sidelines in a new uncertain world. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever demonstrated, they want power at all costs. If the public were to become aware of a covert force of shape-shifting aliens among them that had been kept a secret all this time, it could have even more damaging effects on the populace.

One man that would bear those consequences would be Mulroney's President Ritson. He talked to Comicbook.com recently about playing the president and his excitement is palpable. "I'm just thrilled to be included in it and wound up it was a pretty cool character, mainly because it put me directly in scenes with Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, and others," Mulroney said. "Amazing experience for me in that regard."

"It should be really cool. I will say this, I ran into Samuel L. Jackson since we shot it together," Mulroney continued. "He saw it and he was really enthusiastic about it. So that gave me a big thrill to know that he liked how it came out. I'm looking forward to seeing it."

How Will Secret Invasion Affect Things Moving Forward?

(Photo: marvel studios)

During Wednesday's press conference, Kevin Feige teased that "the repercussions will be felt in the coming projects." That means we're moving the world political drama along with this entry. Things are getting ready to change again. As evidenced in the trailers for Secret Invasion, public trust for authorities, leadership, and Nick Fury himself have all taken a hit since The Blip. Thanos being defeated by the heroes bought everyone some time. But, can that goodwill run out?

Back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the United States government already tried to get ahead of some of this with their own Captain America. If Nick Fury, was to be shoved out of leadership, what would fill the void. Also of note, how would this weaken the entire world as the threat of Kang the Conqueror and Incursions hover closely in the background. Seems like the same sorts of dominoes that were set up ahead of Avengers: Infinity War are beginning to come into focus. In order to stand up to an army of Kang's, you probably need a unified front. But, the world looks to be splintering further with Secret Invasion.

Do you like that Secret Invasion takes place in the present day? Let us know down in the comments!