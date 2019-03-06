‘The Flash’ Recap: The Battle of a Lifetime in “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”

Team Flash is forced to put their fight versus Cicada on hold as King Shark and Gorilla Grodd wreck havoc across Central City. Here’s what happened on tonight’s episode of The Flash.

Full spoilers up ahead for “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd.”

Cisco finishes up the metahuman cure, but the team struggles to find a metahuman to test it on. Barry realizes that King Shark is still in holding at ARGUS. They arrive at his holding facility and it’s made to seem like his handler has fallen for the villain.

After King Shark surfaces, he’s seemingly attacked by psychic waves, which causes him to rip off his power-dampening device and escape. The team eventually tracks him down and replaces the telepathic crown, but it doesn’t work. He grabs Cisco and nearly eats him, but Barry speeds by and injects the metahuman cure into him, turning him back into a human.

Barry gets into a fight with Cisco and Caitlin about the usage of the cure with the latter two upset that Barry used it without asking. Barry and Cisco start physically fighting, but it’s revealed that Gorilla Grodd is controlling Cisco and Caitlin. Grodd escapes and Team Flash realizes that he’s the source of the original psychic attacked that shorted out King Shark’s crown. Before he left, Grodd stole the rebuilt crown and the team finds out he plans on mind-controlling the entirety of Central City, using the crown to boost his powers.

Barry and Nora speed off to try and overtake Grodd, but he’s too powerful. Seeing how they’re in desperate need of help, Shay convinces Cisco to turn him back into King Shark so that he can stop Grodd. In order to turn back into King Shark, the process prohibits Shay from ever turning back into a human.

After Grodd initially gets the upper hand, Barry and Nora are able to use lightning to supercharge King Shark’s strength, which he uses to defeat Grodd and take the crown back. After Grodd’s locked away and put into a medically-induced coma, Barry apologizes to Cisco and Caitlin and the group makes amends.

Elsewhere, Joe West returns home and to spend time after his sabbatical with Wally. Cecile and Iris catch him up on Cicada. Iris reveals she’s afraid to go to her office after the being attacked by Cicada in there during Nora’s time loop. Joe reveals that Wally convinced him to travel to Tibet for a spiritual retreat and to “refresh.” Joe takes Iris to a gym and the two start training on some punching bags.

New episodes of The Flash air Tuesday nights at 8/7 p.m. Central.

