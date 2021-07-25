Walmart Collector Con Exclusives: Day 4 Reveals and Pre-Orders
San Diego Comic-Con 2021 / Comic-Con@Home kicked off this week, but Walmart is doing their own thing with another Collector Con event. Over the course of four days, Walmart will reveal new figures, toys, and other collectible exclusives from Hasbro, Funko, NECA, Diamond Select Toys and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET July 22nd with new reveals taking place at same time each day through July 25th. The new releases will be outlined in this article throughout the event, so stay tuned for updates.
Walmart didn't provide many concrete details about what fans can expect ahead of time, but it's a safe bet that new Star Wars figures in the Black Series and Vintage Collection will be up for grabs. We also expect to see new Marvel Legends figures, Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures, The Real Ghostbusters figures, G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, Master of the Universe figures, TMNT figures, and more.
Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET each day running from July 22nd to July 25th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event.
Day 1 Reveals:
- Michael Jordan (1992 Team USA Navy Uniform) Jumbo Funko Pop - $29.96
- Funko Pop Deadpool 30th Anniversary 4 Pack - $39.98
- Jumbo TMNT 2: The Secret of the Ooze Michelangelo - $24.88
- Marvel Legends Compound Hulk Figure - $29.97
- The Crow Deluxe VHS Figure - $39.96
- Star Wars The Black Series ARC Trooper - $26.48
- Star Wars The Black Series General Grievous - $26.48
- Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu - $26.48
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Barriss Offee - $13.47
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Luminara Unduli - $13.47
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Aayla Secura - $13.47
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection ARC Trooper Captain - $13.47
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection ARC Trooper - $13.99
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Battle Droid- $13.47
Day 2 Reveals:0comments
- Masters of the Universe - She-Ra on Swiftwind Funko Pop Ride - $30
- Funko POP! Coinbag: Masters of the Universe - $7.88
- Funko POP! 4pc Enamel Pin Set: Masters of the Universe - $7.94
- Power Rangers Retro-Morphin Ninjor Fliphead Action Figure - $12.93
- G.I. Joe Retro Lonzo “Stalker” Wilkinson 3.75-Inch-Scale Figure - $12.93
- G.I. Joe Retro Cobra Trooper Figure - $12.93
- G.I. Joe Retro Cobra Officer Figure - $12.93
- G.I. Joe Retro Robert "Grunt" Graves Figure - $12.93
- G.I. Joe Retro Collection Cobra H.I.S.S. III Toy Vehicle - $24.86
- Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Optimus Primal - $19.87
- Transformers R.E.D Reformatting Megatron - $19.87
- Lost in Space Robot & Will 2-Pack - $49.97
- TMNT Black & White Battle Damage 4- Pack - $75
- Star Wars Classic – Chewbacca Latex Collector Mask - $59.96
- Rocketeer Deluxe VHS Action Figure - $39.96
Day 3 Reveals:
- Funko POP! Marvel: What If...? - Party Thor - Walmart Exclusive - $8.78
- DC Multiverse - Azrael White Templar (Gold Label) McFarlane Toys Figure - $19.99
- DC Multiverse - Red Hood Unmasked (Gold Label) McFarlane Toys Figure - $19.99
- DC Multiverse Superman Energized Unchained Armor (Gold Label) McFarlane Toys Figure - $19.87
- DC Justice League Movie - Cyborg (Helmet) McFarlane Toys Figure - $19.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball Crate - $49.96
- Masters Of The WWE Universe Bret "Hit Man" Hart Action Figure - $14.97
- Masters Of The WWE Universe Junkyard Dog Action Figure - $14.97
- Masters Of The WWE Universe Andre The Giant Action Figure - $14.97
- Masters Of The WWE Universe Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure - $14.97
- WWE The Rock As Luke Hobbs Hollywood Elite Collection Action Figure - $19.87
- WWE John Cena As Jakob Toretto Hollywood Elite Collection Action Figure - $19.87
- WWE "Rowdy" Roddy Piper As John Nada Hollywood Elite Collection Action Figure - $19.87
- All Elite Wrestling 1 Figure Pack Unmatched Figure Sting - (Price N/A)
- Gargoyle’s Goliath – QMx 5-inch Q-Fig Elite Collectible Figure - $19.95
- Gargoyles Demona – QMx 5-inch Q-Fig Elite Collectible Figure - $19.95
- Star Wars Classic – Figrin D’An Latex Collector Mask - $59.96
- Masters Of The Universe Masterverse Revelation Skeletor Action Figure - $19.97
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Deluxe Faker - $29.99
- Masters Of The Universe Masterverse Revelation He-Man Action Figure - $19.97
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Revelation Moss Man Classic Action Figure - $19.97
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Revelation Evil-Lyn Action Figure - $19.97
- Winnie the Pooh Mini Egg 4PK - $23.40
- Mickey and Friends Mini Egg 4PK - $19.72
- TMNT Mikey Vs. Bebop 2Pk - $34.97
- TMNT Leo vs. Rocksteady 2Pk - $34.97
- TMNT Classic Basic Raphael Figure - $12.97
- TMNT Original Party Wagon - $34.97
- TMNT Classic Basic Don Figure - $12.97
- TMNT Classic Basic Mikey Figure - $12.97
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball Crate - $49.96
- Tiny TV Classics - Friends Edition - $24.86
- Tiny TV Classics - Batman Edition - $24.86
- Tiny TV Classics - Back to the Future Edition - $24.86
- DC Comics Batman vs Harley Quinn – DC Direct 17” Collectible Statue - $284.96
- Doctor Who Mini Muglet Set - $39.97
Day 4 Reveals (Coming Soon):
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.