‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Does The Lemon Dance Challenge

If you were hoping that the #LemonDanceChallenge viral video craze was going to be a flash in the pan – guess again! As you can see in the video above, the #LemonDanceChallenge just got a major mainstream pop-culture / geek-culture boost, courtesy of Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot!

If you don’t have the foggiest idea what this new viral craze is all about: Pharrell Williams and his band N.E.R.D. have a new hit song with Rihanna called “Lemon” that’s currently taking over the airwaves, and the video for the song features dancer Mette Towley onscreen alone, breaking down some serious dance moves for the duration of the song. That performance has inspired everyone from dancers, amateurs, and even celebrities to create their own “Lemon” dance numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gal Gadots entry in the challenge gets even more legit when you factor in that it’s Mette Towley herself instructing the Israeli actress how to break it down – and it certainly looks like Gadot is a quick study.

Videos like this are just one more reason that Gal Gadot has grown into a real-life Wonder Woman, and an international star. She’s not just lovely and athletic, she’s exhibited real warmth and compassion with fans, a fearless outspokenness, and (maybe best of all), a great sense of humor and playfulness. In other words: those who first doubted her casting as Wonder Woman really made the wrong call.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated for release on November 1, 2019.