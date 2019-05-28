Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa Spent Time in a Van When He Was Too Broke to Go Home

After the $1 billion success of Aquaman, Jason Momoa is a bonafide Hollywood star. He didn’t start out that way. Momoa appeared on television series such as Baywatch Hawaii and Stargate Atlantis before landing the gig playing Khal Drogo in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Even then, Momoa reveals he wasn’t exactly living the high life. He shared a photo from that time to Instagram, but he found joy in traveling across Ireland in a van during a break in production because he didn’t have the means to send himself home.

“So homesick,” Momoa writes on Instagram. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal (sic). It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend Brian Andrew Mendoza. While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to [sic] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.”

Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen was betrothed to Momoa’s Khal Drogo. The actors also became close during filming. Despite being on the show for a single season, Momoa has kept up with it and had some passionate reactions to Dany’s fate.

“Let me get this shit straight.” Momoa shared on Instagram after watching Jon Snow kill Dany and then head back to the Night’s Watch. “You’re going back to what the fuck you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi … Oh my god! We’re gonna go to the bars and we’re gonna get in a fight. … I feel lost. I’m lost. What the fuck? Drogon should’ve melted his ass. Ugh. And the goddamn bar is closed!”

He also commented on one of Clarke’s Instagram posts, writing “Baby that episode killed me,” and, “I love you madly.”

