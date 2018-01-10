Gemma Atkinson Shares Fan Image Of Herself As DC Comics’ Power Girl

The DC Cinematic Universe doesn’t yet have a Power Girl, but this new art makes a compelling case for Gemma Atkinson to get the part.

The actress and model seems more than up for the role of the powerful DC hero, as she recently shared some lovely fan art that gives Atkinson a Power Girl makeover. The art was created by Jeff Chapman, and Atkinson is pretty pleased with the results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you Jeff Chapman for turning me into Power Girl! I love it 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/BkgPMZfJ3t — Gemma Atkinson (@MissGAtkinson) January 8, 2018

“Thank youJeff Chapman for turning me into Power Girl! I love it 🙌🏽”

The costume is an updated take on the design seen in the comics, but the suit keeps the trademark elements fans know, including the well known cut out (otherwise known as the boob window). While Chapman created the art, the suit itself is based on a costume redesign by Ben Wilsonham, which you can view here.

Chapman actually created two versions of Atkinson as Power Girl, which you can view here and here.

Power Girl hasn’t been talked about much regarding DC movies or television, though if she was going to show up anywhere it would probably be CW’s Supergirl or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She doesn’t seem to fit with Arrow or Flash, but you never know. The character did recently appear in Netherrealm’s Injustice 2, though she wasn’t a completely unique fighter. She was featured as a premiere skin for Supergirl, though they share the same abilities.

Power Girl’s real name is Kara Zor-L, which you might recognize. She is actually the Earth-Two version of Kara (Supergirl), and eventually makes her way over to Earth prime. Power Girl’s abilities are much like Superman and Supergirl’s, including super strength, flight, supervision, super hearing, and heat vision. She also shares the same weaknesses, though she is immune to certain types of Kryptonite.

As for Atkinson, fans can find her on Key 103 Breakfast with Gemma, Matt, & Mike, and you can follow her work on Twitter.

You can find more of Jeff Chapman’s work on his Deviant Art page,