‘Gotham’: Mad Hatter Returns in New “Ace Chemicals” Photos

In just over a week, Gotham is taking the final season to one of the most historic buildings in all of Batman comic lore: ACE Chemicals.

The February 21st episode of Gotham‘s final season, aptly titled “Ace Chemicals,” will likely bring an exciting twist to the mythos of the prequel series, and add a wrinkle to the story of one Jeremiah Valeska. After all, the villainous character is a version of the Joker, and ACE Chemicals is the place where the Joker was born.

Not only is this new episode focusing on the story of Jeremiah, but it will also feature the return of one of the more beloved villains from Gotham lore. Jervis Tetch, aka Mad Hatter (Benedict Samuel), has made his way back to Gotham, and he appears in a couple of photos from next week’s episode.

In “Ace Chemicals,” Jeremiah organizes a “twists recreation of the murder of Bruce’s parents with the help of Jervis Tetch.” This means that Martha/Thomas moment we’ve been waiting for will likely arrive next week, and Tetch will likely be responsible for the chaos.

You can check out all of the photos from “Ace Chemicals,” including Mad Hatter’s return and Jeremiah in a Zorro costume (?), by scrolling ahead.

Mad Hatter Is Back With a New Look

Overlooking Ace Chemicals

Gotham City’s Finest

Fancy Seeing You Here

Anyone Else Hear an Ecco?

Bruce Wayne Style

Zorro?

Or, maybe it’s Jorro

Yeah, Definitely Jorro

RUN

Lee, Get in the Frame