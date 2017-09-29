Exclusive: Here’s How Barbara Returned to ‘Gotham’

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Gotham Season 4! Continue reading at your own risk…

After being electrocuted by friend-turned-foe Tabitha in the Season 3 finale, Barbara Kean has finally returned to Gotham to cause a little more chaos. This time though, she’s got an entire arsenal of weapons to sell, and an Atomic Blonde haircut that would make Charlize Theron jealous.

However, as Penguin pointed out, Barbara’s return is a bit of a mystery. Who brought her back and gave her enough money to buy all those guns?

Well, thanks to Gotham EP John Stephens, we know that the mastermind behind Barbara’s rise is none other than R’as al Ghul. Here’s what Stephens had to say when we asked him about Barbara’s role in Season 4:

“Again, this year, it’ll be a different version of Barbara once again that will be informed by her return to the world of the living at the hands of Ra’s al Ghul,” Stephens told ComicBook.com. “There will be elements of that connection to Ra’s al Ghul that will inform her personality going forward in her arc.”

Barbara Kean and R’as al Ghul certainly make for a dangerous duo. Fortunately, Stephens confirms that Bruce will find out about this partnership at some point, “Though he’s not going to be full-tilt aware of it for a while.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.