‘Gotham’ Fans React to First Look at Batman

Gotham finally started peeling back the curtain on its series finale this week, as the FOX prequel series revealed the first official look at its Batman on Thursday. While Bruce Wayne has been a kid/teenager throughout the entire show, the April 26th finale will feature a ten year time jump, allowing all of the characters on the show to become their fully-realized comic book counterparts. Of course, the evolution that most fans are waiting to see is Bruce Wayne finally becoming the Dark Knight of Gotham City.
Thursday’s reveal came in the form of a poster, showing off just the back of Batman as he looks out over the city skyline. We didn’t get to see the suit in its entirety, but the cowl and cape give us a good idea of how he will look in the finale, and that was more than enough to get everyone excited about what’s to come.
As soon as the poster made its way online, fans flooded Twitter with reactions to Gotham‘s final hero. This moment has been in the making for five years, since the series first premiered in 2014, so it’s understandable that everyone online had something to say.
We will likely have to wait until April 26th to see the the full Batsuit in action, but this is how the fans are feeling after that first look:
