‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Teases Jeremiah’s Return

Gotham‘s Season 5 premiere arrived with quite the bang last Thursday as viewers got their first real glimpse at the world of No Man’s Land, the wasteland formerly known as Gotham City. All of the main villains of the series have staked out their own territory in the new city, save for Jeremiah Valeska, the madman who created No Man’s Land in the first place.

As Jim Gordon noted in the premiere, Jeremiah has not been seen in the three months since No Man’s Land began. That doesn’t mean he’s not involved in the dangers beneath the surface of the city, however. At the end of the premiere, Jeremiah’s right-hand-woman, Ecco, was seen sneaking into Jim’s office, leaving behind an ominous hint at the proto-Joker’s return.

We’re all waiting on the edge of out seats for that return to finally take place, and it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait too terribly long. Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jeremiah on the series, took to social media this week to reveal that his dastardly villain was going to be back in the near future.

“Just a few more weeks until Gotham is re-introduced to this creep,” Monaghan posted on Instagram alongside a photo of Jeremiah. “Who watched the premier episode?”

At the end of last season, Jeremiah succeeded in turning Gotham City completely upside down. However, the villain is far from satisfied with his work so far.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com during a visit to the Gotham set. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

