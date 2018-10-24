‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Says Jeremiah Is “Unsatisfied” With No Man’s Land Outcome

Gotham‘s fourth season ended in what seemed like a victory for new villain Jeremiah Valeska. He took down the bridges, turned the city into No Man’s Land, and laid the groundwork to rebuild it in his own image. Still, despite all of this terrifying success, Jeremiah isn’t quite satisfied.

For Jeremiah, the one trophy not on the shelf is Bruce Wayne, the young man who went from best friend to arch-rival in just a matter of days. During a visit to the set of Gotham‘s fifth and final season, actor Cameron Monaghan told ComicBook.com that Jeremiah won’t be able to rest until he finally breaks down Bruce.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan began. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been. I think that that level of success is also causing him to lose his sense of equilibrium a little bit. He’s a bit more manic and unstable than what we’ve ever seen him before.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Just like Joker’s relationship to Batman in the pages of DC Comics, Jeremiah has formed a dangerous bond with Bruce. He has some kind of love for his former friend and wants nothing more than to impress him, in a weird sort of way.

With Bruce Wayne becoming Batman at the end of Gotham next season, it’s highly likely that the twisted relationship between these two will continue long after the final credits roll.

Are you excited for Gotham‘s final season to arrive? Let us know in the comments!